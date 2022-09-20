Analysts Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price at $11.30

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

E.On Price Performance

EONGY opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

