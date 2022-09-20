Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 20th (DPSGY, FA, HEI, HEN3, HPGLY, HRT, MU, RCOR, RNO, STER)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 20th:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from €149.00 ($152.04) to €130.00 ($132.65). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €130.00 ($132.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $30.00.

