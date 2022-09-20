Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.8 %

BUD stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 1,092,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $217,183,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

