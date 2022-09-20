ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $294,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

