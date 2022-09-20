APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

APi Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 31,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,758. APi Group has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

