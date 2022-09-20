Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

