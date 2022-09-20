Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 533,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.68. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

