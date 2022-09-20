Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Down 6%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.43. 56,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 140,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 481.02%. Research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

