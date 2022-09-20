Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Down 6%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.43. 56,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 140,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 481.02%. Research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.