Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Trimmed by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,754. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

