ARCS (ARX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $570,591.74

ARCS (ARX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ARCS has a market cap of $570,591.74 and $214,927.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARCS alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ARCS

ARCS launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.