Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 699,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 626,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

