Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 6.3%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 10,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 605,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

