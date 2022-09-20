Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ares Management worth $82,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,684 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

