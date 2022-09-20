Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $613,987.59 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $613,987.59 and approximately $41,663.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00126929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00875718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ares Protocol is www.aresprotocol.com.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

