Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.13.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.56. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.67 and a one year high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

About Aritzia

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

