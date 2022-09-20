Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. 37,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.