Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Western Union makes up about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 259,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

