Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AANNF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

