Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ARW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ARW opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $94.45 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

