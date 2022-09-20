Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.23

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 10204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.