ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,049.62 ($24.77).

ASOS Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 632 ($7.64) on Friday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 872.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.63. The company has a market capitalization of £631.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

