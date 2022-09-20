ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 260 to SEK 250. The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 703525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.