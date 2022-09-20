AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 53,009 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

