AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Trimmed by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

