AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

