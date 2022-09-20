Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ASZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 11,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,636. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

