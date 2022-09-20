AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 751,825 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Masco comprises 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 2.06% of Masco worth $246,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 18,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.