AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $77,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD traded down $29.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1,175.61. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

