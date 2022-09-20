AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 1,436,806 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,806 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $63,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of F stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 4,183,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,578,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

