AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 67,584 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Clorox worth $58,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE CLX traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. 6,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

