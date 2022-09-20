AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,043 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $97,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.96. 15,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,825. The company has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.56. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

