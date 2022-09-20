AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $45.33 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $45,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 91.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 67,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 167,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 80,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,993. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

