AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 122,053 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,053 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $146,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 27,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,749. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 167.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.