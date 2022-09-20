AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 37,916 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,916 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $200,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

NOW stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,915. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.09, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

