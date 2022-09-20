Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,159. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.60.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 205,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $22,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

