AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 75,756 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.52. 1,124,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

