Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is HYA Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

AVUS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.