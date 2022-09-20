Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is RVW Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,872 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $50,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,498,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

