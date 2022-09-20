Avaware Price Tops $0.0064 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Avaware coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Avaware has a market cap of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Avaware

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

