AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 8.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of 76.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 72.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

