Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,381 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,603. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

