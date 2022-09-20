Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,058,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 980,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 238,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.