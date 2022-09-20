Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $40.10 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.96. 9,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,830. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

