Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New $22.91 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,905,000. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TJX Companies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 60,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

