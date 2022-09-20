Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

IBM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

