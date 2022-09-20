AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

AXAHY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

