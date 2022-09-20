Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 575.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.13. 79,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

