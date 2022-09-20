Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,943. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

