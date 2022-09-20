Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. 4,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,556. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

