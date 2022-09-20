Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 75,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.